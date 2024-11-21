Thiruma to skip Dec 6 book launch event ft Vijay, says report

CHENNAI: Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) chief Thol Thirumavalavan will reportedly skip the much-discussed book launch event in December in Chennai, where he was slated to share stage with TVK president Vijay.

The book release event created a lot buzz in political circles, fuelling rumours of an alliance between the VCK and newest entrant, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) for the 2026 state assembly elections. During the party’s first State conference late last month, Vijay dangled power-sharing as a lure to attract allies – a demand that VCK has been raising in the recent past. The two leaders sharing the stage in this backdrop, hence, attracted a lot of attention, despite vehement and repeated denials by Thirumavalavan about any plans to switch alliance.

In light of the incessant speculation, Thirumavalavan, who won the last Lok Sabha election as a DMK and INDIA bloc ally, has decided to skip the event, sources told Maalaimalar.





The December 6 event is being organised by VCK deputy general secretary Aadhav Arjuna, the publisher of the book on BR Ambedkar’s principles.

Thirumavalavan has denied news of a possible alliance with the Vijay-led TVK several times, dismissing political motives to the book release event. He had also clarified that as per the original schedule of the event, Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin was supposed to release the book and he was to receive it.

Thirumavalavan has categorically stated that the VCK's alliance with the ruling DMK was intact and that it would contest the 2026 polls in the same alliance. He had also said that his participation in the book launch event would depend on the prevailing political situation and that he would consult party leaders before making his decision. (With Bureau inputs)