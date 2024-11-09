Thiruma dubs talks of allying with Vijay-led TVK a 'Sanatana conspiracy'

CHENNAI: Pointing out that the VCK is a founding member of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), party chief Thol Thirumavalavan on Friday reiterated that they would continue to be part of the front for the upcoming 2026 Assembly elections.

Thirumavalavan denied talks that the VCK would join hands with Tamiliga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) for the Assembly polls in 2026. He slammed rumour-mongering over him sharing the stage with Vijay in a December 6 book release function. Such rumours (linking the event participation with a possible alliance with TVK) “expose the venomous mindset of those who measure us as a very weak party,” Thirumavalavan said in a letter he wrote to party cadre.

Referring to the ongoing speculations regarding sharing the dais with Vijay at the book release function, Thiruma wondered he could change the alliance merely because of sharing the dais with a leader of a political party holding totally contrarian views and a controversial stand. “Are they considering us average political parties swapping alliances for cheap political gains,” he questioned in a strongly worded letter addressed to the cadre. Senior VCK leaders told DT Next that “no official decision” has been taken regarding Thiruma’s participation in the December 6 event.

“It is a conspiracy of Sanatana forces and political rivals designed to weaken the DMK-led front,” said Thirumavalavan in the letter and urged party functionaries and cadre not to fall prey to such conspiracy.

Explaining the sequence of events surrounding the book release function, the VCK chief said that it was planned well before TVK’s conference and Vijay’s on-stage speech which created a ripple in the political arena. Thirumavalavan clarified that he learnt of Vijay’s participation only a week ago. However, the situation has been manipulated to fit the narrative of anti-democratic forces, with the intention of “targeting the VCK and weakening the DMK-led front,” the VCK chief said.

Thirumavalavan further clarified the party’s position on its alliance with DMK and reaffirmed its commitment to achieving long-term goals and continuing its ‘uncompromised’ fight against ideological enemies.

“Some are trying to question our credibility and destroy our confidence. This is a premeditated political attack and a Sanatana conspiracy to manipulate our emotions and destabilise us,” he said, adding that party functionaries and cadre should not “fall prey” to such conspiracies but remain determined to achieve their goals.

The Chidambaram MP further said that those engineering this strategy against us are not only enemies of the DMK but also enemies of the VCK and the alliance.

After the formation of the DMK-led alliance in 2017, the front faced Lok Sabha, Assembly, and local body elections as a single entity, achieving massive victories, Thirumavalavan said. “What is the necessity to break this alliance,” he asked.

Continuing his tirade against such forces, the DMK’s partner said they would do everything in their power to break this alliance and prevent victory in the 2026 Assembly elections. “It is their singular agenda. They may come in different forms and may take different identities, but their objective remains the same,” he concluded, urging the cadre to stay vigilant against such ‘conspiracies.’