Thiruma to lead July 27 stir for nationwide NEET scrapping, says Pradhan's days numbered

Speaking to reporters at Chennai airport after returning from New Delhi, Thirumavalavan said Parliament had remained paralysed for the past five days over the alleged NEET question paper leak, which had affected lakhs of students, saying that Pradhan's sacking was a matter of time.

He alleged that Delhi Police used excessive force against students, youth and civil society members protesting in the national capital for over a month, seeking Pradhan's resignation. While the Centre had held talks with the protesters on Friday and sought two more days to respond, it had agreed to withdraw cases registered against them, he claimed.