Thiruma slams BJP’s failure to protect territory from China

TIRUCHY: The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) chief Thol Thirumavalavan on Tuesday blasted the BJP for focusing on retrieving land encroached by China under its rule, instead of enacting a ‘drama’ over the Katchatheevu issue.

Stating that the BJP is getting exposed among the voters, the VCK chief said that the BJP’s latest fad on retrieving Katchatheevu smacks of incompetence. “Could you not retrieve the island for the past 10 years, when you were in rule at the Centre?” he questioned.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of campaigning in Ariyalur, which makes part of the Chidambaram (SC) constituency where he contests polls, Thirumavalavan said that the BJP has been planting seeds of communalism among the people and dividing people by religion but is not interested in protecting nation’s security, seen clearly in how the sovereignty has been surrendered to China. “Instead of throwing out China, which has encroached vast swathes of Indian territory, the BJP is saying they are going to make the country Congress and Kazhagam free. It’s a mockery,” Thiruma said.

Meanwhile, Thiruma appreciated the Supreme Court for asking the Election Commission of India about the 100 per cent usage of VVPAT. “This gives us a solace”, he commented. Meanwhile, Thiruma charged that the PMK has joined the BJP front which has been opposing reservation. “Dr Ramdoss has allied with the BJP which is against the backward and minority community. Thus he cheated the people whom he claims to represent”, he said.