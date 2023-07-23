Begin typing your search...

Thiruma opposes HC circular only allowing Gandhi, Thiruvalluvar portraits

Thirumavalavan flew from Chennai to Delhi this morning to participate in the Parliament session and discuss the Manipur incident in the INDIA coalition meeting.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|23 July 2023 3:53 PM GMT

VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan

CHENNAI: VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan opposes the circular of Madras High Court insisting Courtroom portraits featuring only Gandhi and Thiruvalluvar and directed to remove the other leader’s portraits.

“In the courts, only the pictures of Gandhi and Thiruvalluvar should be present, and this demand led to the removal of Ambedkar's statue and sculptures. This is seen as a threat to democracy” Thirumavalavan, told reporters at the Chennai airport.

Thirumavalavan flew from Chennai to Delhi this morning to participate in the Parliament session and discuss the Manipur incident in the INDIA coalition meeting.

Meanwhile, he said that BJP is trying to create tension in the state politics by using the enforcement directorate raids. “Now they are using the NIA to raid the residence of a politician. It is highly condemnable. It is legal to search for the criminals but to intimidate the political leaders is a threat to democracy,” he added.

DTNEXT Bureau

