Thiruma leads protest in Madurai

MADURAI: Many from the women’s wing of the ruling DMK staged protest at Palanganatham in Madurai on Monday condemning the failure of the Centre to prevent atrocities committed against women among others in violence-torn Manipur.

VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan led the protest here and participants raised slogans condemning such atrocities. Thirumavalavan said Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh should be held responsible for such atrocities and he should be arrested.

Intra party tussle to fore in Tenkasi In Tenkasi, there was a bit of a tiff between Tamilselvi, district panchayat chairman, and P Sivapadmanathan, district secretary of DMK. Sivapadmanathan raised his voice against Tamilselvi instructing her to move away from the protest venue.

Subsequently, Tamilselvi refused to do so and her supporters and the supporters of Sivapadmanathan exchanged heated words. Then, Sivapadmanathan stepped on the dais and snatched a mic from Tamilselvi. Later, police intervened, sources said