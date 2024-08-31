Thiruma files review plea over Supreme Court order on SC/ST sub-classification

CHENNAI: The leader of VCK and MP Thol Thirumavalavan on Friday filed a review petition against the Supreme Court's verdict on sub-classification of Scheduled Castes.

The VCK general secretary and fellow parliamentarian Ravikumar, in his social media post, said the party leader filed the review petition against the apex court’s verdict on sub-classification. “The petition has been filed on behalf of our leader Thirumavalavan before the end of the timeframe to file the review, which ended today,” he said.

It may be recalled that Thirumavalavan and Ravikumar called Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athwale and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjuna Kharge in the second week of August and submitted the petitions pleading to file a review petition against the Supreme Court's order.