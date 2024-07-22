Thiruma calls for discussion on NEET-UG issue, TN fishermen in Parliament

CHENNAI: VCK leader Thol Thirumavalan urged the leaders of the Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) to emphasise on the need for a discussion on the NEET scam and special discussion on plights of Tamil Nadu fishermen languishing in Sri Lankan jails and the condition of the Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled Castes during Parliament’s monsoon session.

Analysis of the NEET-UG 2024 results reveals that many students scoring high marks are connected to a specific centre. Among the 30,204 students scoring over 650 marks, 2,037 were from Rajasthan’s Sikar district. There is a perception that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government is attempting to cover up the NEET scam. Hence, a comprehensive discussion in Parliament regarding this is crucial, Thirumavalavan said while participating in the meeting among the leaders of INDIA bloc ahead of the monsoon session that would be held between July 22 and August 12.

Flagging the issue related to the increase in number of attacks against religious minorities in different parts of the country, the VCK leader said, “The US State Department’s 2023 religious freedom report on India highlights violent attacks on minority groups, especially Muslims and Christians, including killings, assaults and vandalism of places of worship. Further exacerbating this issue, the Uttar Pradesh government is engaging in religious profiling by requiring shop owners to display their identities on name boards. This should be discussed in the Parliament.”

He also pointed out to the increasing attacks on SCs/STs and demanded a daylong discussion and deliberation in the forthcoming Parliament session.

On the plight of TN fishermen in the hands of Sri Lankan Navy, he said that fishermen have been harassed by the Navy of the island nation, resulting in their arrests and confiscation of their boats. “More than 100 fishermen from the state are languishing in prisons there and it is regrettable that the Union government does not recognise them as Indian fishermen,” he said seeking a debate.