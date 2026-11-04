Thirukkural to take centre stage at fifth Kashi Tamil Sangamam; 1,400 delegates expected

CHENNAI: The Thirukkural will be the central theme of the fifth edition of Kashi Tamil Sangamam, with a nationwide initiative planned to engage students in studying the Tamil classical text and spreading its ethical and philosophical teachings across higher educational institutions.
IIT Madras hosted the curtain-raiser for Kashi Tamil Sangamam 5.0 on Tuesday, with Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar presiding over the event in the presence of institute Director V Kamakoti and other stakeholders.
Themed 'Thirukkural Payilvom' (Let Us Learn the Thirukkural), the 15-day event will be held from November 28 to December 12. The initiative will promote student participation through academic activities, multilingual content and digital outreach, encouraging young people to explore the text's teachings and undertake research on its relevance.
Emphasising the historical and spiritual links between Tamil Nadu and Kashi, RV Arlekar said the traditions connecting Rameswaram and Kashi reflected India's longstanding cultural unity. "The Kashi Tamil Sangamam reminds us again and again that we were always Ek Bharat, Ek Sanskriti," he said, citing the exchange of sacred water between the Ganga and Rameswaram as an expression of this bond.
Kamakoti said the initiative aimed to take the Thirukkural to a global audience by encouraging students to study the text and explore its ideas through research papers.
Around 1,400 delegates from Tamil Nadu are expected to participate in seven batches of approximately 200 each. Each batch will undertake an eight-day programme, including visits to historical, cultural and spiritual landmarks in Varanasi, Prayagraj and Ayodhya.
The delegations will represent seven categories: students, teachers, writers and media professionals, agricultural and allied-sector workers, professionals and artisans, women, and those associated with spiritual and traditional knowledge systems.
Launched in 2022, Kashi Tamil Sangamam has completed four editions, bringing together people from Tamil Nadu and Kashi through cultural exchanges, academic interactions and heritage visits.