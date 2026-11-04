Thirukkural to take centre stage at fifth Kashi Tamil Sangamam; 1,400 delegates expected

IIT Madras hosted the curtain-raiser for Kashi Tamil Sangamam 5.0 on Tuesday, with Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar presiding over the event in the presence of institute Director V Kamakoti and other stakeholders.

Themed 'Thirukkural Payilvom' (Let Us Learn the Thirukkural), the 15-day event will be held from November 28 to December 12. The initiative will promote student participation through academic activities, multilingual content and digital outreach, encouraging young people to explore the text's teachings and undertake research on its relevance.