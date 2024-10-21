Thiru Arooran sugar factory farmers’ stir over pending dues completes 690 days

TIRUCHY: The indefinite protest of sugarcane farmers belonging to Thirumangudi Thiru Arooran sugar factory demanding CM Stalin’s intervention into the disbursal of pending dues of Rs 157 crore by the factory authorities reached the 690th day on Sunday.

The farmers said that they have been protesting for the past 690 days and pointed out that the Thiru Arooran Sugar factory had obtained a loan of Rs 115 crore in the name of the farmers without their knowledge. They demanded the government take over the Thiru Arooran sugar factory to ensure the well-being of the farmers.

“We have been protesting for the past 690 days in front of the sugar factory but the state government and the district administration have not initiated any step to solve the issues. But our protests will continue until our demands are fulfilled,” said Tamil Nadu Sugarcane Farmers Association’s State General Secretary T Ravindran.

He alleged that the Thiru Arooran sugar mill which is worth Rs 2,000 crore was handed over to Kals Distilleries for a meagre amount. Despite Thanjavur district administration sending a notice to Kals Distilleries to refund the pending due of Rs 157 crore to the farmers, the factory refused to settle the fund but promised to pay just Rs 45 crore which the farmers refused, he said.

The farmers commenced an indefinite protest to get the entire pending dues but no official has met the farmers to date. “We demand that the Chief Minister Stalin immediately intervene in the issue and solve our problems,” he said.

Ravindran charged that the mismanagement by the mill administration caused severe loss to every farmer who was dependent on the mill for their livelihood. “The Government should act for the people, particularly the farming community. The unusual silence by the state government will lead to further agitation," he warned.