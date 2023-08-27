Third-round engineering admission completed on Sunday

CHENNAI: The engineering admission for the academic year 2023-2024 is completed, with the third and final round of counselling getting over on Sunday.

As per the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA), the number of provisional allotments given for the General category is 37,508.

While the number of provisional allotments given under 7.5 percent reservation is 2,959.

Meanwhile, TNEA has announced that the joining window has been opened from August 27 till 31.

Furthermore, according to the Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), online supplementary counseling will be held from September 6 to 8.

There are nearly 1.6 lakh counseling seats in 440 engineering colleges in the State, and about 1 lakh seats are allotted so far.