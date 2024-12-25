Third Ennum Ezhuthum training next month

CHENNAI: For the third term of the Ennum Ezhuthum (EE) scheme, the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) will conduct training for teachers in January.

As per the notification from the department, the training for districts will be held from January 6 to 9.

"All district Chief Education Officers (CEOs) have been directed to conduct the training on the mentioned dates. The four-day training is likely to be held at the respective districts," noted the circular.

While in all districts, the training is scheduled for the first week of January, the training at rain-hit districts like Tiruvannamalai, Cuddalore and Villupuram is to be held in January third week.

In the three districts, classes 1, 2 and 3, the training will be conducted on January 21 and 22. For classes 4 and 5, the training will be held on January 23 and 24.

The EE scheme, (literacy and numeracy) scheme was implemented in 2021 after the COVID-19 lockdown was lifted. The scheme aimed at making all primary school students to be able to write, read and compute before 2025.

Meanwhile, the report by the State Planning Commission (SPC) highlighted that learning English has improved among primary class students and interest in students to participate in 'Enn Medai and Enn Pechu', where students are encouraged to speak on any topic.

Also, the report mentioned primary class teachers urging students to revisit 'Arumbu', 'Mottu' and 'Malar', which are stages in which students will be taught concepts in English, Maths and Tamil.

"Some teachers have found that some students have been wrongly classified and placing them in groups is discouraging. The teachers also noted that classification is inappropriate for young children as they may swiftly change between levels by our assessment, but their overall learning abilities may remain the same," the report noted.