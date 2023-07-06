Thimmampet police arrest quack as ill schoolboy dies after treatment

TIRUPATTUR: Thimmampet police registered a case and arrested a quack whose treatment resulted in the death of a 13-year-old schoolboy near Vaniyambadi, on Wednesday. Police said that Surya Prakash (13) son of Chakravarthy of Jodankuttai near Vaniyambadi fell ill on Tuesday and hence he was taken to a local doctor named Gopinath who was practicing allopathic medicine at nearby Nayanseruvu village. After being treated by Gopinath, Surya Prakash developed a high fever and hence his parents rushed him to the Natrampalli Government Hospital where doctors after examining him said he was already dead. The agitated parents complained to Thimmampet police who registered a case and on enquiry discovered that Gopinath was a quack and hence he was arrested on Wednesday. The victim’s body was sent to the Vaniymabadi GH for post-mortem. Investigations are continuing.