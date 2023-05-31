Thief jumps into farm well to escape; caught, thrashed and handed to cop

TIRUVANNAMALAI: A thief who jumped into a farm well to escape when chased by locals was caught, thrashed, and handed over to the police on Monday. Sekar (45) of Rangarajapuram village near Vandavasi along with his family was sleeping in his house with the door open, due to the hot weather on Sunday night. A thief who noticed this entered the house when the goats being reared by Sekar started bleating. On hearing this the inmates woke and came out to see the reason for the noise. The thief on seeing the aroused inmates tried to escape and when chased by them jumped into a farm well nearby. The locals then informed the Kil Kodungalurpolice, pulled the thief out of the well, tied him to a post, and then thrashed him soundly before police arrived and took him to the police station. Interrogation revealed that he was Pachayappan (49) of New Washermanpet in Chennai against whom cases were pending there.