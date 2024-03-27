Thief arrested for 81st time in Kanchi

CHENNAI: It was a case history that required reams of paper. The burglar whom the Kancheepuram police arrested for allegedly looting 200 sovereign ornaments from two houses a few days ago turned out to be a “well-known” professional from Andhra Pradesh who was arrested for the 81st time by various police teams.

The theft happened when Rajesh of Villakadi Street, who owns a jewellery shop in the locality, and his neighbour Mahaveer Chand had gone away to attend separate weddings. Using the opportunity, the burglar broke open the main doors of their houses and stole the gold jewels and Rs 1 lakh cash.

Based on their complaint, the Siva Kanchi police registered a case and formed a special team to nab the intruders.

With the help of CCTV footage, they identified the suspect as Hari Alias Sathish Reddy (38) of Andhra Pradesh. The special team went to Andhra arrested Sathish Reddy and recovered 88 sovereign ornaments and Rs 36 lakh from him, along with a weighing machine.

Police sources said Sathish had already been arrested in various places in theft cases 80 times; this was the 81st time that he got arrested. The police have registered a case and further inquiry is on.