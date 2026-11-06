They feared for their lives: Kin in Chennai recall final call with fishers killed by Cyclone Murasu

"He said strong winds and heavy rain had damaged their boat and that its engine had stopped working. They even contacted nearby boats seeking rescue," recalled Balan. Soon afterwards, before help could come, their boat capsized after being caught in Cyclone Murasu.

The bodies of seven of the nine missing fishermen have been found, while the whereabouts of the remaining two, Rajesh of Thiruchinankuppam and Narayanan of Samiyarpettai in Cuddalore district, remain unknown. Five bodies were handed over to their families in Kasimedu on Friday, while two more are being brought from Andhra Pradesh.

The fishermen had also contacted the boat owner, Selvalagan, and informed him about the strong winds and engine failure, Balan said. "Now, our family cannot even see his face," he said. He alleged that the fishing boat did not have the required permit or insurance and that four of the nine fishermen were new to the profession.