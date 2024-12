These trains will be diverted, partially cancelled in Tiruchy–Dindigul route in December 2024; check details here

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has notified change in pattern of several train services due to line block permitted for facilitating engineering works in Tiruchchirappalli – Dindigul Section.

The trains below will be diverted:

1. Train No. 16848 Sengottai – Mayiladuthurai Express leaving Sengottai at 7.05 am on December 12, 14, 17, 28 and 31 will be diverted to run via Virudhunagar, Manamadurai, Karaikkudi, Pudukkottai and Tiruchchirappalli skipping stoppages at Kalligudi, Tirumangalam, Tiruparankundram, Madurai, Kodaikanal Road, Dindigul, Vadamadurai, Vaiyampatti and Manaparai. Additional stoppages will be provided at Manamadurai and Karaikkudi.

2. Train No. 16352 Nagercoil – Mumbai CST Express leaving Nagercoil at 6.15 am on December 12, 2024 will be diverted to run via Virudhunagar, Manamadurai, Karaikkudi, Pudukkottai and Tiruchchirappalli skipping stoppages at Madurai and Dindigul. Additional stoppages will be provided at Manamadurai.

3. Train No. 16128 Guruvayur – Chennai Egmore Express leaving Guruvayur at 11.15 pm on December 11, 13, 16, 27, 30, will be diverted to run via Virudhunagar, Manamadurai, Karaikkudi, Pudukkottai and Tiruchchirappalli skipping stoppages at Madurai, Sholavandan, Kodaikanal Road, Dindigul and Manaparai. Additional stoppages will be provided at Manamadurai.

4. Train No. 12666 Kanniyakumari – Howrah Superfast Express leaving Kanniyakumari at 5.50 am on December 14 and 28 will be diverted to run via Virudhunagar, Manamadurai, Karaikkudi, Pudukottai and Tiruchchirappalli skipping stoppages at Madurai and Dindigul. Additional stoppage will be provided at Manamadurai.

5. Train No. 16354 Nagercoil – Kacheguda Express leaving Nagercoil at 9.15 am on December 14 and 28 will be diverted to run via Dindigul and Karur skipping stoppage at Tiruchchirappalli.

6. Train No. 16847 Mayiladuthurai – Sengottai Express leaving Mayiladuthurai at 12.00 pm on December 14 will be diverted to run via Tiruchchirappalli, Pudukkottai, Karaikkudi, Manamadurai and Virudhunagar skipping stoppage at Manapparai, Vaiyampatti, Vadamadurai, Dindigul, Kodaikanal Road, Madurai, Tiruparankundram, Tirumangalam and Kalligudi. Additional stoppages will be provided at Karaikkudi and Manamadurai.

7. Train No. 07435 Kacheguda – Nagercoil Express leaving Kacheguda at 7.45 pm on December 13 will be diverted to run via Tiruchchirappalli, Pudukkottai, Karaikkudi, Manamadurai and Virudhunagar skipping stoppages at Dindigul and Madurai. Additional stoppage will be provided at Manamadurai.

8. Train No. 16127 Chennai Egmore – Guruvayur Express leaving Chennai Egmore at 9.45 am on December 14 will be diverted to run via Tiruchchirappalli, Pudukkottai, Karaikkudi, Manamadurai and Virudhunagar skipping stoppages at Manapparai, Dindigul, Kodaikanal Road, Sholavandan and Madurai. Additional stoppage will be provided at Manamadurai.

9. Train No. 16321 Nagercoil – Coimbatore Express leaving Nagercoil at 7.50 am on December 28 and 31 will be diverted to run via Virudhunagar, Manamadurai, Karaikkudi, Tiruchchirappalli, Karur and Erode skipping stoppages at Tirumangalam, Tirupparankundram, Madurai, Sholavandan, Kodaikanal Road, Ambaturai and Dindigul. Additional stoppage will be provided at Manamadurai.

10. Train No. 16322 Coimbatore – Nagercoil Express leaving Coimbatore at 8.00 am on December 28 and 31 will be diverted to run via Erode, Karur, Tiruchchirappalli, Manamadurai and Virudhunagar skipping stoppages at Dindigul, Ambaturai, Kodaikanal Road, Sholavandan, Madurai, Tirparankundram and Tirumangalam. Additional stoppage will be provided at Manamadurai.

11. Train No. 16340 Nagercoil – Mumbai CST Express scheduled to leave Nagercoil at 6.15 am on December 31 will be diverted to run via Virudhunagar, Manamadurai, Karaikkudi, Pudukkottai, Tiruchchirappalli, Karur skipping stoppages at Madurai, Kodaikanal Road and Dindigul. Additional stoppage will be provided at Manamadurai and Tiruchchirappalli.

12. Train No. 16368 Banaras – Kanniyakumari Kashi Tamil Express scheduled to leave Banaras at 4.20 pm on December 29 is diverted to run via Tiruchchirappalli, Pudukkottai, Manamadurai and Virudhunagar skipping stoppages at Dindigul and Madurai. Additional stoppage will be provided at Manamadurai.

The trains below will be partially cancelled:

1. Train No. 22671 Chennai Egmore - Madurai Tejas Express leaving Chennai Egmore at 6.00 am on December 28 and 31 will be partially cancelled between Tiruchirappalli and Madurai. The train shortly-terminate at Tiruchchirappalli.

2. Train No. 16845 Erode – Sengottai Express leaving Erode at 2.00 pm on December 27 and 30 will be partially cancelled between Karur and Sengottai. The train will short-terminate at Karur.

3. Train No. 22672 Madurai – Chennai Egmore Tejas Express leaving Madurai at 3.00 pm on December 28 and 31 will be partially cancelled between Madurai and Tiruchchirappalli. The train will commence its journey from Tiruchchirappalli at its scheduled departure time of 5.05 pm.

4. Train No. 16846 Sengottai – Erode Express leaving Sengottai at 5.00 am on December 28 and 31 will be partially cancelled between Sengottai and Karur. The train will commence service from Karur at its scheduled departure time of 1.30 pm.