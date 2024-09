These trains in Madurai Division will be partially cancelled and diverted; check details

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has announced partial cancellation and diversion of several express trains owing to engineering works over various sections in the Madurai division.

The following trains will be partially cancelled:

1. Train No 16845 Erode – Sengottai Express departing from Erode at 2 pm on October 7, 9, 12, 13, 14, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, and 28 will be partially cancelled between Dindigul and Sengottai. It will be short-terminated at Dindigul.

2. Train No 16846 Sengottai – Erode Express leaving Sengottai at 5 am on October 8, 10, 13, 14, 15, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, and 29 will be partially cancelled between Sengottai and Dindigul. This train will originate from Dindigul at its scheduled departure time of 11.15 am.

These trains will be diverted:

1. Train No 16848 Sengottai – Mayiladuthurai Express scheduled to depart Sengottai at 7.05 am on October 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, and 29 will be diverted to run via Virudhunagar, Manamadurai, Karaikudi, Pudukkottai and Tiruchchirappalli skipping stoppages at Kolligudi, Tirumangalam, Thiruparankundram, Madurai, Kodaikanal Road, Dindigul, Vadamadurai, Vaiyampatti and Manaparai. Additional stops at Manamadurai and Karaikudi will be included for passenger convenience.

2. Train No 16340 Nagercoil – Mumbai CST Express departing Nagercoil at 6.15 am on October 8 will be diverted to run via Virudhunagar, Manamadurai, Karaikudi, Pudukkottai, Tiruchchirappalli, Karur and Erode skipping stoppages at Madurai, Kodaikanal Road and Dindigul. Additional stoppages will be provided at Manamadurai and Tiruchchirappalli.

3. Train No 16128 Guruvayur – Chennai Egmore Express leaving Guruvayur at 11:45 pm on October 7 and 9 will be diverted to run via Virudhunagar, Manamadurai, Karaikudi, Pudukkottai and Tiruchchirappalli skipping stoppages at Madurai, Sholavandan, Kodaikanal Road, Dindigul and Manaparai. Additional stops at Manamadurai and Karaikudi will be included for passenger convenience.

4. Train No 16321 Nagercoil – Coimbatore Express leaving Nagercoil at 7.50 am on October 8 and 10 will be diverted to run via Virudhunagar, Manamadurai, Karaikudi, Pudukkottai, Tiruchchirappalli and Karur skipping stoppages at Tirumangalam, Thiruparankundram, Madurai, Sholavandan, Kodaikanal Road, Ambaturai, Dindigul, Eriodu and Palaiyam. Additional stoppages will be provided at Manamadurai, Karaikudi and Tiruchchirappalli.

5. Train No 16322 Coimbatore – Nagercoil Express departing Coimbatore at 8 am on October 8 and 10 will be diverted to run via Karur, Tiruchchirappalli, Pudukkottai, Karaikudi, Manamadurai and Virudhunagar skipping stoppages at Palaiyam, Eriodu, Dindigul, Ambaturai, Kodaikanal Road, Sholavandan, Madurai, Thiruparankundram and Tirumangalam. Additional stops at Manamadurai and Karaikudi will be included for passenger convenience.

6. Train No 16368 Banaras – Kanniyakumari Kashi Tamil Express leaving Banaras at 4:20 pm on October 6 will be diverted to run via Tiruchchirappalli, Pudukkottai, Karaikudi, Manamadurai and Virudhunagar skipping stoppages at Dindigul and Madurai. Additional stoppage will be provided at Manamadurai.

7. Train No 16352 Nagercoil – Mumbai CST Express departing Nagercoil at 6:15 am on October 10, 13, 17, 20, 24, and 27 will be diverted to run via Virudhunagar, Manamadurai, Karaikudi, Pudukkottai and Tiruchchirappalli skipping stoppages at Madurai and Dindigul. Additional stops at Manamadurai will be included for passenger convenience.

8. Train No 22631 Madurai – Bikaner Anuvrat Superfast Express departing Madurai at 11:15 am on October 10 will be diverted to run via Madurai, Manamadurai, Karaikudi, Pudukkottai and Tiruchchirappalli skipping stoppages at Kodaikanal Road and Dindigul.

9. Train No 16734 Okha – Rameswaram Express leaving Okha at 8:40 am on October 8 will be diverted to run via Karur, Tiruchchirappalli, Pudukkottai, Karaikudi and Manamadurai skipping stoppages at Dindigul and Madurai. Additional stoppages will be provided at Tiruchchirappalli and Karaikudi.

10. Train No 12666 Kanniyakumari – Howrah Express departing Kanniyakumari at 5:50 am on October 19 and 26 will be diverted to run via Virudhunagar, Manamadurai, Karaikudi, Pudukkottai and Tiruchchirappalli skipping stoppages at Madurai and Dindigul. Additional stoppage will be provided at Manamadurai.

This train will be rescheduled:

1. Train No 06651 Madurai – Rameswaram Passenger leaving Madurai at 6:50 am on October 3 and 4 will be rescheduled to leave Madurai at 8:05 am (late by 1 hour 15 mins), a release issued by Southern Railway said.