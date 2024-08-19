These TN train services will be cancelled, short-terminated and rescheduled; check details

CHENNAI: Southern Railway (SR) has announced changes in the pattern of several train services in the state, owing to a line block in connection with the dismantling of a foot-over bridge in Villupuram.

These trains stand fully cancelled:

1. Train No. 06738 Puducherry - Villupuram MEMU leaving Puducherry at 08.05 hrs on 1 September is fully cancelled.

2. Train No. 06799 Villipuram - Puducherry MEMU leaving Vilpuram at 17.50 hrs on 1 September is fully cancelled.

3. Train No. 06690 Thiruvarur - Villupuram Passenger Special leaving Thiruvarur af 05.10 hrs on 1 September is fully cancelled.

These train services stand short-terminated:

1. Train No. 17655 Kakinada Port - Puducherry Express leaving Kakinada Port at 14.30 hrs on 1 September will be short-terminated at Chengalpattu. The train will be partially cancelled between Chengalpattu and Puducherry.

2. Train No. 17653 Kacheguda - Puducherry Express leaving Kacheguda at 17.00 hrs on 1 September will be short-terminated at Chengalpattu. The train will be partially cancelled between Chengalpattu and Puducherry.

3. Train No. 22673 Bhagat Ki Kothi - Mannargudi Superfast Express leaving Bhagat Ki Kothi at 16.10 hrs on 29 August will be short terminated at Villupuram. The rain will be partially cancelled between Villupuram and Mannargudi.

4. Train No. 06025 Chennai Egmore - Puducherry MEMU Passenger leaving Chennai Egmore at 06.35 hrs on 31 August, 1 September will be short-terminated at Mundiyampakkam. The train will be partially cancelled between Mundiyampakkam and Puducherry.

5. Train No. 16868 Dindigul - Villupuram Express leaving Dindigui at 05.00 hrs on 31 August, 2 September will be short terminated of Vriddhachalam. The train Vriddachalam and Vilipuram.

6. Train No. 16111 Tirupati - Puducherry MEMU Express leaving Tirupati at 04:00 hrs on 31 August, 2 September will be short-terminated at Vikravandi. The train will be partially cancelled between Vikravandi and Villupuram.

7. Train No. 06697 Katpadi - Viluppuram MEMU Passenger leaving Katpadi at 05.15 hrs on 1 September will be short-terminated at Venkatesapuram. The train will be partially cancelled between Venkatesapuram and Villupuram

8. Train No. 06699 Katpadi - Vilupuram MEMU Passenger leaving Katpadi at 06.45 hrs on 1 September will be short-terminated at Venkatesapuram. The train will be partially cancelled between Venkatesapuram and Villupuram.

These train services have a change in their origin points:

1. Train No. 17654 Puducherry - Kacheguda Express leaving Puducherry at 13.00 hrs on 2 September will originate from Chengalpattu at its scheduled departure time of 15.30 hrs. The train will be partially cancelled between Puducherry and Chengalpattu.

2. Train No. 17656 Puducherry - Kakinada Port Express leaving Puducherry at 13:30 hrs on 2 September will originate from Chengalpattu at its scheduled departure time of 15.55 hrs. The train will be partially cancelled between Puducherry and Chengalpattu.

3. Train No. 06026 Puducherry - Chennai Egmore MEMU Passenger leaving Puducherry at 16.00 mm on 31 August, 2 September will originate from Vikravandi at its scheduled departure time of 17.07 hrs. The train will be partially cancelled between Puducherry and Vikravandi.

4. Train No. 16867 Villupuram - Dindigul Express leaving Villupuram at 16.50 hrs on 31 August, 2 September will originate from Vriddhachalam at its scheduled departure time of 17.50 hrs. The train will be partially cancelled between Villupuram and Vriddhachalam.

5. Train No. 06691 Villupuram - Mayiladuthurai MEMU leaving Villupuram at 14.30 hrs on 31 August will originate from Cuddalore Port at its scheduled departure time of 15.38 hrs. The train will be partially cancelled between Villupuram and Cuddalore Port.

6. Train No. 16112 Puducherry - Tirupati MEMU Express leaving Puducherry at 15.00 hrs on 31 August, 1 September will originate from Mundiyampakkam. The train will be partially cancelled between Puducherry and Mundiyampakkam.

7. Train No. 06026 Puducherry - Chennai Egmore MEMU Passenger leaving Puducherry at 16.00 hrs on 2 September will originate from Vikravandi at its scheduled departure time of 17.07 hrs. The train will be partially cancelled between Puducherry and Vikravandi.

These train services are rescheduled:

1. Train No. 06877 Villupuram - Thiruvarur Passenger scheduled to leave Villupuram at 18.25 hrs on 31 August will be rescheduled to leave Villupuram at 18.55 hrs (late by 30 mins).

2. Train No. 16870 Villupuram - Tirupati Express scheduled to leave Villupuram at 17:30 hrs on 2 September will be rescheduled to leave Villupuram at 18.15 hrs (late by 45 mins).

3. Train No. 06799 Villupuram - Puducherry MEMU scheduled to leave Villupuram at 17.50 hrs on 2 September will be rescheduled to leave Villupuram at 18.25 18:25 (late by 35 mins).