These TN districts likely to receive rain on June 25

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, has forecast light rainfall in parts of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, with showers likely in 8 districts.

Accordingly, rains are likely in The Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Dindigul.

The weather department had said that light to moderate rain with thunder, lightning and strong winds is likely to occur at one or two places in Tamil Nadu today, including Puducherry and Karaikal, due to the change in the speed of the westerly wind.