These MEMU, express trains will be cancelled, diverted, short-terminated; check details

CHENNAI: The pattern of the following express/MEMU services will be changed owing to fixed time corridor blocks approved for maintenance of assets for October in the Salem Division.

These trains would be fully cancelled:

* Train No. 06816 Podanur - Mettupalayam MEMU leaving Podanur at 3:30 pm, train no 06817 Mettupalayam - Coimbatore MEMU departing from Mettupalayam at 4:45 pm on October 24, train no 06815 Mettupalayam – Podanur MEMU leaving Mettupalayam at 1:05 pm and train no 06816 Podanur - Mettupalayam MEMU leaving Podanur at 3:30 pm on October 27 would be fully cancelled, a release issued by Southern Railway (SR) said.

This train will be diverted:

* Train No. 18190 Ernakulam – Tatanagar Express leaving Ernakulam at 07:15 am from October 3, 5, and 7 would be diverted to run via Podanur, Coimbatore, Irugur. Additional stoppage will be provided at Coimbatore for the benefit of passengers.

These trains will be short-terminated:

1. Train no. 06810 Erode – Tiruchchirappalli Passenger leaving Erode at 08:10 am on October 1 would be short terminated at Karur.

2. Train no 06611 Tiruchchirappalli - Erode Passenger departing Thiruchirrappalli at 7 am October 1, 5, and 6 would be short terminated at Virarakkiyam.

3. Train no 16846 Sengottai – Erode Express leaving Sengottai at 05:00 am on October 5 and 6 would be short-terminated at Karur.

These trains will have a change in their points of origin:

1. Train no 16843 Tiruchchirappalli – Palakkad Town Express leaving Tiruchchirappalli at 1:00 pm on October 1 will originate from Karur at 2:25 pm.

2. Train no 16845 Erode – Sengottai Express scheduled to leave Erode at 2 pm on October 5 will originate from Karur at 3:05 pm, the release added.