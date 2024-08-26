These four TN cities are in for a 16-27% rise in emissions by 2030

CHENNAI: A study conducted by The Center for Study of Science, Technology and Policy (CSTEP) has warned the PM2.5 emissions in Chennai, Madurai, Thoothukudi, and Tiruchy may rise by 16 to 27 per cent by 2030 in the absence of emission control measures.

Among the four cities, Thoothukudi exhibited the highest PM2.5 emissions at the city level, owing to the presence of heavy industries within the city limits. Industries contributed 97 per cent of the PM2.5 emissions in Thoothukudi. Whereas in Chennai, Tiruchy, and Madurai, the transportation sector was the major source of PM2.5 emissions.

“Airports located within the city limits in Chennai and Tiruchy contributed 1.4 per cent each to the PM2.5 emissions in these cities. In addition, marine ports are located in Chennai and Thoothukudi, and they contribute less than 1 per cent of the total emissions in both cities,” the report cited.

Under the business as usual (BAU) scenario, emissions in Chennai may increase by 27 per cent in 2030, and emissions in Tiruchy may increase by 25 per cent. Madurai and Thoothukudi may witness 20 and 16 per cent increase in emissions.

However, if the control measures are implemented, Chennai may cut its emissions by 27 per cent. The capital city requires Rs 2,773 crore in government capital investments to implement control measures. Madurai and Tiruchy can reduce their emissions by 34 and 36 per cent. Thoothukudi may cut it by 20 per cent. These cities may require Rs 1,135 crore, Rs 675 crore and Rs 427 crore investments, respectively.

“For instance, in Chennai, promoting the registration of electric and CNG two-wheelers, cars, and light commercial vehicles could reduce transportation emissions by 21.3 per cent. In Madurai, implementing prioritised measures such as phasing out of vehicles aged 15 years or older, strict enforcement of PUC norms, promotion of non-motorised transportation, and increasing the number of mechanical sweepers could reduce the total PM2.5 emissions by 15.6 per cent,” a CSTEP release explained.

Anirban Banerjee, Project Lead, highlighted that per their findings, the cities in Tamil Nadu can reduce their transport emissions by electrifying light commercial vehicles and installing diesel particulate filters in heavy commercial vehicles. The cities should also strive to ensure that industrial emissions comply with the Central Pollution Control Board norms.















