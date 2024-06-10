These four districts in Tamil Nadu are likely to receive rain in the next few hours, say weather department

CHENNAI: Light to moderate rain is expected with thunderstorm and lightning in several districts of Tamil Nadu until 10 am on June 10, said the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai.

Isolated areas in Kanniyakumari, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, and Tirunelveli districts are likely to receive rain along with thunderstorm and lightning.

According to the weather department, a mid-level atmospheric circulation is currently affecting the southern Indian regions. Consequently, light to moderate rain accompanied by thunder and lightning is likely to occur in parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.