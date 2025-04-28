Begin typing your search...
These districts in Tamil Nadu are likely to receive rain till 10 am on April 28
Accordingly, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam are expected to receive moderate rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning
CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai has issued a forecast stating that three districts of Tamil Nadu are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall on Monday till 10 am.
Accordingly, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam are expected to receive moderate rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning.
