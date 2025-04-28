These districts in Tamil Nadu are likely to receive rain till 10 am on April 28

Begin typing your search...

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|28 April 2025 9:06 AM IST
    Representative Image (Daily Thanthi)

    CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai has issued a forecast stating that three districts of Tamil Nadu are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall on Monday till 10 am.

    Accordingly, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam are expected to receive moderate rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning.

    Weather alertTN rainsRMC
    Online Desk

