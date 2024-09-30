These 9 districts in Tamil Nadu will receive heavy rain on 30.09.2024; check details here

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai has forecast heavy rain across 9 districts of Tamil Nadu on Monday.

Accordingly, heavy rains are predicted in Nilgiris, Ghat areas of Coimbatore, Dindigul, Theni, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari and Thoothukudi districts in the next 24 hours.

The sky is expected to be partly cloudy in Chennai and suburbs today and moderate spells are likely in some parts of the city.

Also Read: Expect mild showers in Chennai, heavy rain over Western Ghats for next 2 days

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea as squally weather with wind speed reaching 35-45 km/h gusting to 55 km/h is likely to prevail over Gulf of Mannar, south TN coastal area and adjoining Comorin area for the next two days.