Expect mild showers in Chennai, heavy rain over Western Ghats for next 2 days

CHENNAI: Several districts of Tamil Nadu are likely to get heavy rain along with thunderstorm activity for the next two days, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) said on Friday.

Also, a few north coastal districts, including Chennai, are expected to receive light to moderate rain in the evening and at night, under the influence of trough prevailing over the sea in the coming days.

A trough from the south interior Karnataka to Gulf of Mannar now runs from the Comorin area to Rayalaseema across interior Tamil Nadu and extends upto 0.9 km above mean sea level.

Heavy rain, thunderstorms and lightning are predicted over The Nilgiris, Ghat areas of Coimbatore, Dindigul, Theni, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari and Thoothukudi districts.

A yellow warning has been issued for the next two days, noted the bulletin from RMC.

Chennai has been receiving intermittent spells for the past few days due to the increase in moisture level and change in wind pattern over the sea. The RMC stated that light to moderate rain is likely to occur over the north coastal districts of TN including Chennai, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu for the next few days in the evening and at night. As per extended range predictions by dynamical models, near normal rainfall is likely over many parts of the State.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea as squally weather with wind speed reaching 35-45 km/h gusting to 55 km/h is likely to prevail over Gulf of Mannar, south TN coastal area and adjoining Comorin area for the next two days.

