These 7 districts in TN are likely to receive rain till 10 am on Dec 31

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, issued a forecast stating that seven districts of Tamil Nadu are likely to receive rains until 10 am on Tuesday.

According to an RMC report, rains are expected in districts like Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram an Kanniyakumari on December 31.

Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at a few places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal areas.

Mist/ haze conditions will likely prevail at isolated places in the state during morning hours.