These 5 districts in Tamil Nadu are likely to receive rain till 10 am on Jan 31, check details

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued a forecast stating that five districts of Tamil Nadu are likely to receive showers till 10 am on January 31.

Accordingly, light to moderate rains are expected in districts like Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram and Pudukkottai.

An atmospheric lower-level circulation persists over the southwestern Bay of Bengal, beyond the coastal regions of Tamil Nadu.

Due to this, light to moderate rain is likely to occur at few places in Tamil Nadu, as well as in Puducherry and Karaikal.