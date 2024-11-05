These 4 TN districts may receive heavy rain on November 5, 2024

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai has forecasted heavy rain at isolated places in Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, and Kanniyakumari districts on November 5.

The rainfall activity is due to the cyclonic circulation over the southeast Bay of Bengal. Also, a trough runs from the above cyclonic circulation over the southeast Bay of Bengal to south Tamil Nadu. Due to the system prevailing over the sea, several coastal districts in Tamil Nadu will likely receive intense spells from November 8, according to the weather department.

Meanwhile, for the next few hours, sky condition in Chennai and its neighbourhood is likely to be partly cloudy, with light rain expected to occur in some areas. Maximum temperature is likely to be around 32-33°C while minimum temperature is likely to be 25-26°C.