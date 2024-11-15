These 21 districts in Tamil Nadu will receive heavy rain on 15.11.2024; check details here

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai has predicted light to moderate rainfall in 21 districts of Tamil Nadu until 10 AM today.

Districts such as Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Villuppuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, Ariyalur, Ranipet, Kallakurichi, Tiruchy, Tenkasi, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Pudukkottai, and Thoothukudi are expected to experience rain.

The low-pressure area that had formed in the southwest Bay of Bengal on November 12 has weakened. However, a cyclonic circulation remains in the lower atmosphere near Chennai, over the southwest Bay of Bengal, along the northern Tamil Nadu coastline.