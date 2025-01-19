These 15 districts in TN are likely to receive rain till 10 am on Jan 19

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, has issued a forecast stating that 15 districts of Tamil Nadu are likely to receive rain until 10.00 am on Sunday.

According to an RMC report, moderate rain is expected in districts including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukottai, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, and Tenkasi, as well as in Puducherry and Karaikal regions.

An atmospheric lower-level circulation persists over the southwestern Bay of Bengal, beyond the coastal regions of Tamil Nadu. As a result, in the last 24 hours, Chennai Meenambakkam recorded 4.2 cm and Nungambakkam 3.2 cm of rainfall, said a Thanthi TV report. Ranipet district is currently experiencing widespread rain.