These 11 districts in Tamil Nadu likely to receive rain for next two hours; check details

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), on Saturday stated that 11 districts of Tamil Nadu are likely to receive moderate rain with thunder and lightning from till 10:00 am.

According to the weather department, Chennai, Thiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Vellore, Thiruvannamalai, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Tirupattur and Salem districts will receive moderate rain till 10:00 am.

The weather department had announced that due to the change in the speed of the westerly wind, there is a possibility of moderate rain in Tamil Nadu across the next few days and strong winds (30-40 kmph) may occur at a few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal today.