These 10 districts in TN are likely to receive rain till 10 am on Dec 26

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, issued a forecast stating that ten districts of Tamil Nadu are likely to receive rains until 10 am on Thursday.

According to an RMC report, rains are expected in districts like Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Vellore, Kallakurichi, Ranipet, Cuddalore and Tiruvannamalai.

Meanwhile, the city is experiencing light showers in some areas from early morning with sky conditions being partly cloudy, owing to the well-marked low pressure system prevailing over the Bay of Bengal.