There is no shortage of toor dal under PDS, says TN govt

CHENNAI: Refuting the allegations made by PMK founder S Ramadoss, the State Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R Sakkarapani on Friday stated that there is no shortage of tur dal in the Public Distribution System (PDS).

The minister assured that a sufficient quantity of tur dal has been sent to all fair-price shops across the State. "2,03,84,122 kg tur dal was allocated for November. Out of it 1,62,83,486 kg has been already distributed, accounting for 92 per cent of the allocated amount. A stock of 68,44,719 kg of tur dal is available in all ration shops," Sakkarapani said in a statement.

An additional 66,91,000 kg of tur dal is stored in the warehouses of the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation, he said, adding that in the Chennai zone, 87 per cent of the allocated tur dal has been sent to PDS shops. "The neighbouring districts of Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu have received 96%, 94%, and 97% of their allocated tur dal, respectively, " he noted.

The minister further said that tenders have been floated for 6 crore kg of tur dal and 6 crore litres of palm oil for January, February, and March 2025, to ensure a smooth supply of products in PDS shops for the upcoming months.

"The government's efforts to maintain a steady supply of essential commodities are aimed at supporting the welfare of its citizens," he added.

Earlier in the day, the PMK founder S Ramadoss alleged that there is a shortage of tur dal in ration shops and urged the state government to ensure an uninterrupted supply of essential commodities under the PDS scheme in Chennai and its neighbouring districts.