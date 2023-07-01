There is no possibility..:OPS rules out on joining with EPS

CHENNAI: Former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Saturday ruled out joining hands with AIADMK General Secretary Edpaddi K Palaniswami in the future.

"The party cadres were with me. There is no possibility to join that group", he said adding "We have cooperated with him (Palaniswami) for the last four years for retaining AIADMK in power and that mistake will not be repeated". However, Panneerselvam said, "If any cadre wants to join us from there, We welcome them".

Earlier, the ousted AIADMK leader had chaired a meeting with his supporters here.