Theppakadu camp closed for tourists till Aug 5 as President Murmu visits

COIMBATORE: Tourists were barred from visiting Theppakadu elephant camp in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) from Monday in view of President Droupadi Murmu’s expected visit on 5 August.

On her maiden visit to the elephant camp, Murmu is likely to meet the couple Bomman and Bellie, who were featured in Oscar-winning documentary ‘Elephant Whisperers.’ She may also interact with other indigenous tribes.

The President is scheduled to arrive at Mysuru in Karnataka by a special flight from Delhi and reach Masinagudi by a chopper. After her visit Murmu is likely to return to Mysuru. In view of the President’s visit, arrangements were being taken up in full swing by the district administration.

Meanwhile, the forest department has barred tourists from visiting the elephant camp till 5 August. However, vehicle safari will continue as usual and other tourism related activities will be functional.