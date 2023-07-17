Thennarasu trolled for reply tweets to celebrities’ plaints

CHENNAI: Finance and Electricity Minister Thangam Thennarasu’s reply to a YouTuber on Twitter over the continuous power cut has left several social media users fuming. Some of them were wondering whether the Minister would only respond to celebrities and social media influencers, but not to common citizens.

It all started with YouTuber Irfan’s View complaining on Twitter that the continuous power cut for the second day tagging Tangedco’s official handle. “There was no power for a full day yesterday (July 14). Today no power for over two hours. No one is attending the phone calls either. Anyone in Sithalapakkam or Perumbakkam facing these issues,” he tweeted.

Within four minutes, Tangedco’s Twitter handle reacted to his complaint. “Apologies, we have forwarded your complaint to our concerned division for early action,” it tweeted. Ironically, Tangedco’s handle did not seek the consumer number of Irfan’s view to act on his power cut complaint.

Reacting to the complaint, Electricity Minister Thangam Thennarasu tweeted that the power supply was shut down due to feeder maintenance. “Subsequently, the distribution transformer was also switched off yesterday. However, I have advised my officers not to stop the power supply continuously and further advised them to ensure an uninterrupted power supply. I will take a review tomorrow. Thanks for bringing this to my notice,” he tweeted on Sunday.

The Minister had also replied to ace cinematographer PC Sreeram on voltage fluctuation issues at his house and office in Santhome and Alwarpet.

Many Twitter users trolled him for selectively replying to the complaints. Harish L, said that no action was taken on his tweet pointing out negligence. “We had you in great regard, Sir. Even normal people also our citizens Sir for your kind information and don’t be partial,” he said.