Thennangur college students blame footboard travel on inadequate govt buses

CHENNAI: Students of Thennangur Government College in Vandavasi in Tiruvannamalai district are forced to travel on the footboard in buses every day due to inadequate government bus facilities, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

More than two thousand students from various villages around Vandavasi are studying at this college. However, due to a shortage of government buses on the route, the college students hop onto the few buses that ply from the village to their college, recklessly riding on the footboards.

Accusing the Tamil Nadu government of being lax over this issue, the college students and their parents have demanded that additional government buses be run to curb the dangerous practice of hanging onto footboards.