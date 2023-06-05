Theni’s long wait ends as trains extended to Bodi

MADURAI: The dream of a centenary of the people of Theni district will become reality as the Southern Railway announced that the train from Chennai will run upto Bodinayakanur via Theni.

L Murugan, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying will flag off the direct train from Bodi to Chennai via Madurai and Theni on June 15.

“Extension of Train Number 20602 Madurai - MGR Chennai Central Express to Bodinayakanur (Tri-Weekly) and Extension of Train Number 06702 Theni - Madurai unreserved express special (daily) to Bodinayakanur will be flagged of by MoS Murugan on June 15,” said a circular from Southern Railway.

Train No 20601, MGR Chennai Central Express would leave Chennai Central at 10.30 pm and reach Bodi at 9.35 am.

In the return direction, train No. 20602 would leave Bodi at 8.30 pm and reach Chennai at 7.55 am.

Simultaneously, the passenger train No 06701 will leave Madurai at 8.20 am and reach Bodi at 10.30 am. Train Number 06702 will leave Bodi at 5.50 pm and reach Madurai at 7.50 pm with effect from June 16 as per schedule, a railway statement said.