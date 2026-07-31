Theni's coffee flowers, berries wither

Across the coffee-growing belts of Bodinayakanur, Periyakulam, Kurangani, Top Station, Bodimettu and adjoining hill villages, farmers say the season has unfolded unlike any other. The summer showers that normally trigger flowering in April and May failed to arrive in sufficient measure, while soaring temperatures have scorched flowers and caused tender berries to fall before they could mature. Farmers also fear reduced overall bean size and lower crop yields.

Growers attribute the setback to El Niño, which they say has weakened the southwest monsoon and prolonged dry conditions in the region. With little moisture in the soil, even new planting has come to a halt.