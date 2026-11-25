Selvam, a postgraduate teacher at Kadamalaikundu Government Higher Secondary School and an archaeology researcher, identified the structures and microlithic tools during a series of field studies at Pudukad, near Duraisamypuram. The findings also shed light on the antiquity of civilisation along the Vaigai River’s origin stream.

Explaining the significance of the discoveries, Selvam said the archaeological site lies on a flat stretch between Kuthirai Malai, on the western bank of the Moolavaigai River, and Kuttikaradu to its north. The elevated and secure location offers a clear view of the entire Cumbum valley. Megalithic communities are believed to have settled here in groups, engaging in agriculture and cattle rearing.