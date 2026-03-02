Theni: Woman held after worker dies by suicide over usury

The deceased was identified as Kumar (33). Police said he and his wife, Jegadeeswari (25), had borrowed money two years ago from Ranjitha (28), wife of Rajapandi, of the same locality, for family expenses. They had been paying monthly interest.



On the night of February 27, Ranjitha allegedly visited their house and demanded interest payment, using abusive language. Following this, Kumar attempted suicide by hanging at his house.