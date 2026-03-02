Theni: Woman held after worker dies by suicide over usury

THENI: A 33-year-old daily wage worker died by suicide, allegedly due to harassment over usury torture in Karuvelnayakkanpatti near Theni.
The deceased was identified as Kumar (33). Police said he and his wife, Jegadeeswari (25), had borrowed money two years ago from Ranjitha (28), wife of Rajapandi, of the same locality, for family expenses. They had been paying monthly interest.
On the night of February 27, Ranjitha allegedly visited their house and demanded interest payment, using abusive language. Following this, Kumar attempted suicide by hanging at his house.
Family members rescued him and admitted him to the Theni Government Medical College Hospital, where he died without responding to treatment.
Based on a complaint lodged by his wife at the Theni police station, police registered a case under the Prohibition of Charging Exorbitant Interest Act and arrested Ranjitha. Further investigation is under way.
