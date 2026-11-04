Theni prison escape: MHC directs medical examination of four injured inmates

She further alleged that prison personnel assaulted all 17 remand prisoners who escaped, using lathis and kicking them with their boots while they were in the custody of the prison authorities.

Her son Meenakshi Sundaram sustained multiple injuries, including an injury to his toe that resulted in the loss of his toenail, torn skin and swelling. Her other son, Thirupathi, also sustained multiple injuries, particularly to his feet. The other prisoners, Solai Mugileswaran and Sabarinathan, too, sustained injuries in the alleged assault by prison warders.

The petitioner sought a direction to refer the four injured prisoners, who are presently lodged in different prisons, to the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital for a complete medical examination and necessary treatment, including specialist care wherever required.

She also sought an independent judicial inquiry into the alleged custodial assault and ill-treatment by prison authorities.

The petition came up for hearing before a Division Bench of Justices A.D. Jagadish Chandira and B. Karthikeyan. The police informed the court that three of the prisoners were lodged in Salem Central Prison, while Thirupathi had been lodged in Palayamkottai Central Prison in Tirunelveli.