Theni Medical College dean suspended for accepting bribe

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian suspended the dean of Theni Medical College and Hospital on complaints of accepting bribe.

As per media reports based on a video clip, Dr. Meenakshi Sundaram, dean of the Theni Medical College Hospital, has been accused of accepting a bribe of Rs. 16 lakh from Mariswamy, the canteen owner at the Theni Medical College and Hospital.

The Theni Health Joint Director visited the canteen in person to investigate the issue after the orders from Health Minister Ma Subramanian, based on the media reports that were circulated.

On the basis of the investigation, it was found that the allegations were true, and he had accepted the bribe. He was issued a suspension for the dean of the college by the Health Minister Ma Subramanian.