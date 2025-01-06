Theni man killed in bear attack

Begin typing your search...

    On Sunday morning, his wife Saraswathi rang him, but there was no response. But much to her shock, Saraswathi found the mauled body on the farm.

    6 Jan 2025
    Representative Image

    MADURAI: An elderly man was allegedly killed in a bear attack at Chidambaram Vilakku near Andipatti in Theni district. The deceased has been identified as G Senrayaperumal of Annanagar, Duraisamypuram village, Andipatti taluk.

    On Saturday night when the ex-serviceman was travelling on his bike to his farm he was allegedly attacked. A bear jumped on Senrayaperumal at Attuparai. In the impact, he suffered head injuries and was found lying with a bleeding face.

    Based on a complaint lodged by Saraswathi, Myladumparai police filed a case under Sections 194 BNSS (Animal attack) and 174 of Cr.P.C., sources said.

    DTNEXT Bureau

