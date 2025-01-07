Theni man found running illegal liquor distillery from home, arrested

CHENNAI: The police arrested a 55-year-old man for illegally brewing and selling liquor from his home in Theni on Monday, according to a Maalaimalar report.

Based on a tip-off that a person was running an illegal distillery from his home in Gudalur town in the district, a police team decided to conduct a surprise raid on Monday. After watching the house and noticing suspicious movements, the police team raided the home of Raja, a resident of Ward II on Pillayar Kovil street.

The police found that the man had set up a makeshift distillery in his house and was selling liquor to the locals. The team seized 20 litres of home-brewed liquor from the accused's house.

It may be recalled that the police had conducted a similar raid two months ago in Kullappagoundanpatti village near Gudalur where they had seized 100 litres of liquor, the report added.

With such incidents of illegal distribution of liquor and also ganja on the rise in Theni, the police have warned of serious consequences.