Theni: LPG distributors seek police protection for deliveries

THENI: LPG distributors in Theni district have sought police protection for cylinder distribution after delivery vehicles were surrounded by crowds in some areas amid delays in bookings and supply.
The request was made during a consultation meeting organised by the police department with cooking gas distributors at the Theni district Superintendent of Police's office.
According to distributors, residents in several localities have been gathering in large numbers when delivery vehicles arrive, demanding immediate supply of cylinders even without prior booking. In a few instances, people reportedly surrounded the delivery vehicles, delaying distribution to other areas.
For delivery staff, the situation has made routine work difficult, as they have to manage large crowds while ensuring cylinders are supplied only to consumers who have booked in advance.
Additional Superintendent of Police Mahesh, who chaired the meeting, asked distributors to explain the problems and obstacles faced during LPG cylinder distribution in the district.
Following the meeting, Theni district Cooking Gas Cylinder Distributors Association president Ponkatchikannan and other distributors said restrictions had been introduced for domestic LPG cylinder bookings and that cylinders were being supplied on a priority basis to consumers who had registered bookings.
They added that adequate stock was available, but disputes arise when people gather at distribution points and demand cylinders without prior booking.
“In some places, delivery vehicles were surrounded by people seeking immediate supply. Due to this unusual situation, we have requested police protection while transporting cylinders in bulk and during distribution,” the distributors said.
Police officials assured that necessary security arrangements would be made.
The distributors also urged consumers to book cylinders from their homes and avoid visiting distribution agencies directly for bookings.