Theni: LPG distributors seek police protection for deliveries

The request was made during a consultation meeting organised by the police department with cooking gas distributors at the Theni district Superintendent of Police's office.

According to distributors, residents in several localities have been gathering in large numbers when delivery vehicles arrive, demanding immediate supply of cylinders even without prior booking. In a few instances, people reportedly surrounded the delivery vehicles, delaying distribution to other areas.

For delivery staff, the situation has made routine work difficult, as they have to manage large crowds while ensuring cylinders are supplied only to consumers who have booked in advance.

Additional Superintendent of Police Mahesh, who chaired the meeting, asked distributors to explain the problems and obstacles faced during LPG cylinder distribution in the district.