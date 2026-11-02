Theni jailbreak: Inmate says they escaped due to torture, poor conditions

His mother, Arumugathammal, told DT Next that the video is a statement he gave to an advocate before he and his brother Tirupathi surrendered to police in Theni district on October 28.

Meenakshi Sundaram also claims the escape was planned by all the inmates, contradicting the police version that a partially disabled inmate, Linga Prasath, proposed it on October 26 while the prisoners were discussing the cancellation of their bail, and that the others acted on the idea spontaneously. Meenakshi Sundaram has also asked that the CCTV footage be verified in this connection.

The 17 inmates escaped from the jail at Thekkampatti in Theni district on the night of October 26, after allegedly assaulting prison personnel. Police say they staged a medical emergency, pretending that one of them was having an epileptic seizure, to lure the staff into their cell. All were recaptured within about 43 hours.