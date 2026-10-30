Theni jailbreak: Disabled inmate floated escape idea, others acted on it, say police

CHENNAI: It was a partially disabled prisoner who floated the idea to escape from the Theni District Jail on October 26, said police sources. Meanwhile, the shocking jailbreak by 17 inmates has cost Director General (Prisons) Sandeep Rai Rathore his post, after he was shunted out on Thursday.
A senior officer said Linga Prasath, the disabled inmate, brought up the idea on the day of the incident when some of the prisoners were discussing the cancellation of their bail, adding that the others appear to have spontaneously acted on it. Prasath was shifted to Palayamkottai Central prison on Thursday.
Meanwhile, two days after the Theni jailbreak, the State government on Thursday ordered the transfer of the head of Prison and Correctional Services DGP Sandeep Rai Rathore and posted him as DGP/Chief Vigilance Officer of Tangedco, Chennai.
ADGP K Shankar has been posted in his place. Shankar was earlier serving in the same department.