Theni jailbreak: Disabled inmate floated escape idea, others acted on it, say police

A senior officer said Linga Prasath, the disabled inmate, brought up the idea on the day of the incident when some of the prisoners were discussing the cancellation of their bail, adding that the others appear to have spontaneously acted on it. Prasath was shifted to Palayamkottai Central prison on Thursday.

Meanwhile, two days after the Theni jailbreak, the State government on Thursday ordered the transfer of the head of Prison and Correctional Services DGP Sandeep Rai Rathore and posted him as DGP/Chief Vigilance Officer of Tangedco, Chennai.