Tamil Nadu

Theni jailbreak: Disabled inmate floated escape idea, others acted on it, say police

A senior officer said Linga Prasath, the disabled inmate, brought up the idea on the day of the incident when some of the prisoners were discussing the cancellation of their bail, adding that the others appear to have spontaneously acted on it. Prasath was shifted to Palayamkottai Central prison on Thursday.
Theni jailbreak: Last four inmates nabbed, all 17 back in custody
Theni jailbreak: Last four inmates nabbed, all 17 back in custodyScreengrab
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CHENNAI: It was a partially disabled prisoner who floated the idea to escape from the Theni District Jail on October 26, said police sources. Meanwhile, the shocking jailbreak by 17 inmates has cost Director General (Prisons) Sandeep Rai Rathore his post, after he was shunted out on Thursday.

A senior officer said Linga Prasath, the disabled inmate, brought up the idea on the day of the incident when some of the prisoners were discussing the cancellation of their bail, adding that the others appear to have spontaneously acted on it. Prasath was shifted to Palayamkottai Central prison on Thursday.

Meanwhile, two days after the Theni jailbreak, the State government on Thursday ordered the transfer of the head of Prison and Correctional Services DGP Sandeep Rai Rathore and posted him as DGP/Chief Vigilance Officer of Tangedco, Chennai.

Theni jailbreak: Last four inmates nabbed, all 17 back in custody
Theni prison escape: Five of 17 inmates recaptured; nine prison staff suspended; police special forces expanded to 25 from 17

ADGP K Shankar has been posted in his place. Shankar was earlier serving in the same department.

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