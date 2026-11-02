Theni jailbreak: CM Vijay constitutes high-level committee to probe security lapses

The committee comprises Prisons Department head ADGP K Shanker and former DIG (Prisons) S Rajendran. The Chief Minister said the high-level committee would submit its recommendations to the government shortly.

Vijay said the committee would conduct a detailed inquiry into the security lapses that enabled the prison inmates to escape.

"The high-level committee will review the existing security arrangements in prisons, the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued from time to time for prison security, gaps in the use of technology, and whether adequate staff have been appointed in each prison," the chief minister said. It would also examine the best practices followed in prisons in other states and countries.