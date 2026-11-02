Theni jailbreak: CM Vijay constitutes high-level committee to probe security lapses

CHENNAI: Following the jailbreak where 17 inmates managed to escape from Theni prison, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay constituted a high-level committee headed by retired DGP JK Tripathy to examine security lapses in prisons across Tamil Nadu.
The committee comprises Prisons Department head ADGP K Shanker and former DIG (Prisons) S Rajendran. The Chief Minister said the high-level committee would submit its recommendations to the government shortly.
Vijay said the committee would conduct a detailed inquiry into the security lapses that enabled the prison inmates to escape.
"The high-level committee will review the existing security arrangements in prisons, the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued from time to time for prison security, gaps in the use of technology, and whether adequate staff have been appointed in each prison," the chief minister said. It would also examine the best practices followed in prisons in other states and countries.
"After conducting a detailed study, the high-level committee will submit its report. The security arrangements in all prisons should be strengthened. If any official is found negligent in discharging their duties, action will be taken against them," the chief minister warned.
Recently, 17 inmates escaped from Thekkampatti jail in Theni district after allegedly attacking prison staff. Following the incident, the police deployed 17 special teams and drones to search for them. After extensive searches and intensified security checks, all 17 escapees were arrested.